Defiance County commissioners approved a tax incentive package Thursday for a new company which plans to invest nearly $10 million in Hicksville Township.
The firm EnviroKure LLC — a Philadelphia, Pa.-based fertilizer company — expects to break ground on a new facility near the large Hillandale Farms egg-laying operation on Rosedale Road east of Hicksville this month. EnviroKure will process chicken manure.
Commissioners approved the abatement plan during their regular Thursday meeting, in which Erika Willitzer — executive director of the public/private Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) — presented project details.
The agreement allows a 75% abatement on real property (buildings and land) for 20 years. No tax abatement was requested for machinery and equipment.
All told, the company is planning to spend just shy of $10 million for the building and $22 million on the project.
The annual tax savings is estimated at $53,114, or $481,587 over the 10-year period.
In return for the abated taxes, EnviroKure has agreed to make annual donations of $10,127 to Hicksville Exempted Village School District and $1,236 to Four County Career Center for the life of the abatement, according to Willitzer.
She said the company wants to create up to 30 jobs, although due to labor shortage concerns the figure may be lower. Willitzer lists 14-30 jobs in a compilation of information provided to The Crescent-News.
Under terms of tax incentive packages, companies agree to create a specified number of jobs during a particular timeframe.
Construction of the facility is expected to begin this month, Willitzer indicated, with the business up and running as early as early 2022. But complete construction of the improvements is planned in two phases over five years, she noted.
Willitzer said the Hicksville Township location was chosen over one in Indiana.
"I'm excited EnviroKure Ohio, LLC found Defiance County the right fit," she stated. "By having this agri-business industry here and developing cutting-edge fertilizer, it sends the right message to other companies, potentially siting a new project. It also embraces the industry that is the foundation of our county ... agriculture.
"I remember when I first started my position, CIC board member Ted Penner, (who represents all the township trustees in the county for our board), stated agriculture is a critical industry in our county/region and the time is now to capitalize," noted Willitzer. "He was right, especially with the ag industry becoming so high tech."
She told The Crescent-News Thursday that the firm has indicated its desire to work with Hicksville schools on the topic of agricultural chemistry.
"They also want to partner with the schools and create a relationship to try to utilize their lab and learn techniques when it comes to ag chemistry," she said. "That could be very interesting and has a lot of potential."
