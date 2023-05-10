PAULDING — A man familiar to authorities for the poor condition of his property has entered a plea here in Paulding County Municipal Court for yet another nuisance violation.
Aaron Powell, 40, 2193 Hawthorne Drive, Defiance, pleaded guilty to a zoning violation filed in Emerald Township for the storage of what appear to be junked items at 18585 Paulding County Road 143, just south of U.S. 24 and just west of the Defiance County line. The charge is a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
Sentencing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on June 27 in municipal court.
The maximum fine for the charge is $250 and the maximum possible jail sentence is 30 days.
A second zoning violation was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Prosecutor Joe Burkard and Powell’s attorney, James Haughn II of Toledo. The case had been filed in November.
Powell was ordered to bring the Road 143 property into zoning compliance, according to court sources.
The zoning violation alleges the same kind of conduct as past violations brought by Emerald Township concerning the property’s condition. Township trustees allege that the property does not comply with zoning laws as it contains numerous items dumped randomly on the ground.
Seven different cases involving zoning violations have been filed against Powell in the Paulding court in the last six years. He’s also had similar charges filed against him in Defiance Municipal Court for properties in Defiance.
And in a 2021 theft case — filed in municipal court in addition to nuisance and littering violations — he was sentenced to six months in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
All the nuisance and zoning violations are similar. Powell is sometimes seen transporting large amounts of junked items that appear to have been gathered during curbside garbage pickup, then accumulating hem in a particular location which he owns or his place of residence.
