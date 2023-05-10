property condition

Some of the junk accumulated on a Paulding County property owned by Aaron Powell of Defiance at 18585 County Road 143 is shown in this photo taken Tuesday. Powell recently entered a plea in Paulding County Municipal Court to a related violation of Emerald Township zoning laws, one of numerous similar cases filed against him in Defiance and Paulding counties in recent years. The interior of the Road 143 property contains additional junk items.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

PAULDING — A man familiar to authorities for the poor condition of his property has entered a plea here in Paulding County Municipal Court for yet another nuisance violation.


