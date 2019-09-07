BRYAN — The Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, in conjunction with the Bryan Police Department and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, has announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. tonight on North Main Street in Bryan.
The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
The checkpoint also will be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.
A patrol press release about the checkpoint noted that “if you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.”
