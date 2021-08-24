• Defiance County
OVI Checkpoint results:
The Highway Patrol reported that 338 vehicles drove through the OVI checkpoint Saturday evening at milepost 13 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County. Two of those vehicles were diverted for further investigation. Afterward in Defiance City, troopers made 36 stops and four people were arrested for OVI.
