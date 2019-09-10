BRYAN — The Ohio Highway Patrol (OHP) has announced the results of an OVI checkpoint that was held in Williams County on Saturday.
According to the OHP, approximately 453 vehicles were checked, which resulted in two vehicles being diverted for further investigation of impaired driving.
There were no OVI arrests that resulted from the checkpoint and nearby saturation patrols. However, there was one arrest for misdemeanor possession of marijuana at the checkpoint.
