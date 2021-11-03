PAULDING — Voters in Paulding County overwhelmingly supported a renewal levy for jail service, a pair of write-in candidates secured seats on the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education while the fate of two levies in Latty appear to be still up in the air.

The renewal of a 1.35-mill, five-year renewal levy for jail service passed by a vote of 2,228-874, garnering 71.7%.

It is expected to bring in about $763,000 this year, according to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, who shared prior to the election the funds primarily cover wages and benefits of 10 corrections officers.

In the Wayne Trace school board race, appointed incumbent Rhonda Stabler won one of the three seats up for grabs with 743 votes. Meanwhile, write-in candidates Jeremy Moore (586 votes) and Melanie Forrer (512 votes) won the other two seats while Elecia Wobler finished out of the running with 388 votes.

A pair of levies were left up in the air in the Village of Latty following the vote count.

A 2.1-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses of the village ended in a 17-17 tie, while a 5-mill, five-year replacement levy for streets was seemingly defeated by a vote of 17-16. Possible absentee and provisional ballots not yet counted could determine the fate of those levies.

Voters in Antwerp turned out two incumbents (Michael Rohrs and Charles West) in a nine-way race for the village council's four open seats. In fact, Dean Rister was the only incumbent who survived, receiving 172 votes, while newcomers Jason Franks (239 votes), Steve Jordan (217 votes) and Bryce Steiner (206 votes) will join the six-person council in January with four-year terms.

Turnout among the county's 12,649 registered voters was 24.8%, or 3,141 voters.

The results won't become official until certified by the county's board of elections on Nov.16.

Unofficial results in Paulding County:

Boards of education

Antwerp Local

(elect three)

√Anita Bok (inc.)............473

√Robert Herber (inc.).....432

√Jayme Landers (inc.)....499

Paulding Exempted Village

(elect two)

√Jerrod Hawk...............777

√Karen Saxton (inc.)...1,055

Wayne Trace Local

(elect three)

√Melanie Forrer (write-in)...512

√Jeremy Moore (write-in)...586

√R. Stabler (app., inc.)....743

Elecia Wobler......................388

Western Buckeye District 4

(elect one)

√Derek Miller..............888

Municipal offices

Antwerp

Mayor

Unexpired term

√Jan Reeb...........290

Council

(elect four)

√Jason Franks..........239

√Steve Jordan.........217

Sara Keeran.............74

Rudie Reeb (inc.)......90

√Dean Rister (inc.)....172

Michael Rohrs (inc.)...126

Larry Smith..............62

√Bryce Steiner.........206

Charles West (inc.)...164

Broughton

Council

(elect four)

No candidates

Cecil

Mayor

√Gene Sheets (inc.).....12

Council

(elect three)

No candidates

Grover Hill

Council

(elect four)

√DeWayne Hinchcliff (inc.)..24

√Trudy Wilkin (inc.)...........17

Haviland

Council

(elect four)

√Richard Burgoon........17

√Mary Comer (inc.)......18

√Robert Pease.............17

√Ronald Ruger (inc.)....20

Latty

Council

(elect four)

No candidates

Board of public affairs

(elect one)

No candidates

Melrose

Council

(elect four)

√Angie Pease.............21

√James Smith.............5

√Dustin Dotson (write-in)..n/a

√Bradley Pease (write-in)..n/a

Oakwood

Council

(elect four)

√Joshua Duslak...............44

√Andrew Gribble.............31

√Gregory Hill (inc.).........48

√Kelly Tumblin (inc.)... ...60

Paulding

Council

(elect four)

√Tim Boss (inc.)...............271

√David Burtch (inc.)..........272

√Randy Daeger (inc.)........254

√B. Rife (write-in, inc.)........51

Payne

Mayor

(elect one)

Parker Martin.................69

√Austin Scheiner..........178

Council

(elect four)

Priscilla Kadolph.............108

√Lora Lyons (inc.)..........198

√Nancy Speice...............158

√Allen Wobler................160

√Jennifer Zartman..........161

Board of public affairs

(elect one)

√Jarrod Childs...............189

Scott

Council

(elect four)

√Eric Baker.....................8

√Stanley Pratt.................5

√Stephen Yoder...............7

Township offices

(elect two trustees, except as noted)

Auglaize

√Everett Bennett..........104

√David Schroeder.........121

Benton

√Mark Crosby (inc.)......213

√Joseph Thome (inc.)...201

Blue Creek

√Jammie Hughes (inc.)...92

√Bryce Mills (inc.)........129

Brown

√Craig Dobbelaere.......205

√Beau Leatherman......205

Robb Weisenburger......159

Carryall

√Benjamin Kauser.............417

√Nathan Zuber (write-in)....NA

Crane

√Kevin Stuart....................94

√Joe Sukup.......................88

Fiscal officer

Unexpired term

(elect one)

√Carol Razo....................104

Emerald

Ronnie Breedlove (inc.)......30

√Kenneth Laker................74

√Rick Weippert (inc.)........73

Harrison

√Chad Benschneider (inc.).....223

√Bob Young (inc.).................210

Jackson

Allen Beamer........................110

Rex Boroff II..........................81

Leon Goyings.......................114

√Charles Holtsberry..............180

√Dennis Sanderson (inc.)......176

Unexpired term

(elect one)

Corbin Rhonehouse..............121

√Stephen Sprow.................251

Latty

√Lyle Ebel (inc.)................153

√Blake Sinn (inc.)..............132

Paulding

√Dennis Layman (inc.).......321

√Alex Straley....................330

Washington

√Burton Merriman (inc.)......73

√Lynn Noffsinger (inc.).......86

Tax, ballot issues

Paulding County: a 1.35-mill, five-year renewal levy to help operate Paulding County Jail: yes, 2,228; no, 874.

Paulding County: a 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal levy for Paulding County Health Department programs: yes, 2,134; no, 972.

Benton Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 141; no, 35.

Grover Hill: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS service: yes, 22; no, 7.

Jackson Township: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 206; no, 34.

Latty Village: a 2.1-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses: yes, 17; no, 17.

Latty Village: a 5-mill, five-year replacement levy for streets: yes, 16; no, 17.

Paulding Village: a 2.6-mill replacement levy for police protection: yes, 288; no, 121.

Paulding Village: a 2.9-mill replacement levy for police protection: yes, 291; no, 116.

Paulding Village: a 2.9-mill replacement levy for police protection: yes, 284; no, 121.

Payne Village: a 3-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses: yes, 159; no, 92.

Payne Village: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for police protection: yes, 130; no, 119.

Washington Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 84; no, 20.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments