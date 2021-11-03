PAULDING — Voters in Paulding County overwhelmingly supported a renewal levy for jail service, a pair of write-in candidates secured seats on the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education while the fate of two levies in Latty appear to be still up in the air.
The renewal of a 1.35-mill, five-year renewal levy for jail service passed by a vote of 2,228-874, garnering 71.7%.
It is expected to bring in about $763,000 this year, according to Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, who shared prior to the election the funds primarily cover wages and benefits of 10 corrections officers.
In the Wayne Trace school board race, appointed incumbent Rhonda Stabler won one of the three seats up for grabs with 743 votes. Meanwhile, write-in candidates Jeremy Moore (586 votes) and Melanie Forrer (512 votes) won the other two seats while Elecia Wobler finished out of the running with 388 votes.
A pair of levies were left up in the air in the Village of Latty following the vote count.
A 2.1-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses of the village ended in a 17-17 tie, while a 5-mill, five-year replacement levy for streets was seemingly defeated by a vote of 17-16. Possible absentee and provisional ballots not yet counted could determine the fate of those levies.
Voters in Antwerp turned out two incumbents (Michael Rohrs and Charles West) in a nine-way race for the village council's four open seats. In fact, Dean Rister was the only incumbent who survived, receiving 172 votes, while newcomers Jason Franks (239 votes), Steve Jordan (217 votes) and Bryce Steiner (206 votes) will join the six-person council in January with four-year terms.
Turnout among the county's 12,649 registered voters was 24.8%, or 3,141 voters.
The results won't become official until certified by the county's board of elections on Nov.16.
Unofficial results in Paulding County:
Boards of education
Antwerp Local
(elect three)
√Anita Bok (inc.)............473
√Robert Herber (inc.).....432
√Jayme Landers (inc.)....499
Paulding Exempted Village
(elect two)
√Jerrod Hawk...............777
√Karen Saxton (inc.)...1,055
Wayne Trace Local
(elect three)
√Melanie Forrer (write-in)...512
√Jeremy Moore (write-in)...586
√R. Stabler (app., inc.)....743
Elecia Wobler......................388
Western Buckeye District 4
(elect one)
√Derek Miller..............888
Municipal offices
Antwerp
Mayor
Unexpired term
√Jan Reeb...........290
Council
(elect four)
√Jason Franks..........239
√Steve Jordan.........217
Sara Keeran.............74
Rudie Reeb (inc.)......90
√Dean Rister (inc.)....172
Michael Rohrs (inc.)...126
Larry Smith..............62
√Bryce Steiner.........206
Charles West (inc.)...164
Broughton
Council
(elect four)
No candidates
Cecil
Mayor
√Gene Sheets (inc.).....12
Council
(elect three)
No candidates
Grover Hill
Council
(elect four)
√DeWayne Hinchcliff (inc.)..24
√Trudy Wilkin (inc.)...........17
Haviland
Council
(elect four)
√Richard Burgoon........17
√Mary Comer (inc.)......18
√Robert Pease.............17
√Ronald Ruger (inc.)....20
Latty
Council
(elect four)
No candidates
Board of public affairs
(elect one)
No candidates
Melrose
Council
(elect four)
√Angie Pease.............21
√James Smith.............5
√Dustin Dotson (write-in)..n/a
√Bradley Pease (write-in)..n/a
Oakwood
Council
(elect four)
√Joshua Duslak...............44
√Andrew Gribble.............31
√Gregory Hill (inc.).........48
√Kelly Tumblin (inc.)... ...60
Paulding
Council
(elect four)
√Tim Boss (inc.)...............271
√David Burtch (inc.)..........272
√Randy Daeger (inc.)........254
√B. Rife (write-in, inc.)........51
Payne
Mayor
(elect one)
Parker Martin.................69
√Austin Scheiner..........178
Council
(elect four)
Priscilla Kadolph.............108
√Lora Lyons (inc.)..........198
√Nancy Speice...............158
√Allen Wobler................160
√Jennifer Zartman..........161
Board of public affairs
(elect one)
√Jarrod Childs...............189
Scott
Council
(elect four)
√Eric Baker.....................8
√Stanley Pratt.................5
√Stephen Yoder...............7
Township offices
(elect two trustees, except as noted)
Auglaize
√Everett Bennett..........104
√David Schroeder.........121
Benton
√Mark Crosby (inc.)......213
√Joseph Thome (inc.)...201
Blue Creek
√Jammie Hughes (inc.)...92
√Bryce Mills (inc.)........129
Brown
√Craig Dobbelaere.......205
√Beau Leatherman......205
Robb Weisenburger......159
Carryall
√Benjamin Kauser.............417
√Nathan Zuber (write-in)....NA
Crane
√Kevin Stuart....................94
√Joe Sukup.......................88
Fiscal officer
Unexpired term
(elect one)
√Carol Razo....................104
Emerald
Ronnie Breedlove (inc.)......30
√Kenneth Laker................74
√Rick Weippert (inc.)........73
Harrison
√Chad Benschneider (inc.).....223
√Bob Young (inc.).................210
Jackson
Allen Beamer........................110
Rex Boroff II..........................81
Leon Goyings.......................114
√Charles Holtsberry..............180
√Dennis Sanderson (inc.)......176
Unexpired term
(elect one)
Corbin Rhonehouse..............121
√Stephen Sprow.................251
Latty
√Lyle Ebel (inc.)................153
√Blake Sinn (inc.)..............132
Paulding
√Dennis Layman (inc.).......321
√Alex Straley....................330
Washington
√Burton Merriman (inc.)......73
√Lynn Noffsinger (inc.).......86
Tax, ballot issues
Paulding County: a 1.35-mill, five-year renewal levy to help operate Paulding County Jail: yes, 2,228; no, 874.
Paulding County: a 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal levy for Paulding County Health Department programs: yes, 2,134; no, 972.
Benton Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 141; no, 35.
Grover Hill: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS service: yes, 22; no, 7.
Jackson Township: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 206; no, 34.
Latty Village: a 2.1-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses: yes, 17; no, 17.
Latty Village: a 5-mill, five-year replacement levy for streets: yes, 16; no, 17.
Paulding Village: a 2.6-mill replacement levy for police protection: yes, 288; no, 121.
Paulding Village: a 2.9-mill replacement levy for police protection: yes, 291; no, 116.
Paulding Village: a 2.9-mill replacement levy for police protection: yes, 284; no, 121.
Payne Village: a 3-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses: yes, 159; no, 92.
Payne Village: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for police protection: yes, 130; no, 119.
Washington Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 84; no, 20.
