After decades of advocacy for self and others, a local resident is receiving a major award for all of her hard work.
From birth, Colleen Hammons, a lifelong Defiance resident has been challenged in ways that many would deem overwhelming — but this year, she will have persevered through adversity for 73 years. That’s not a small feat for someone who was born with cerebral palsy (CP).
Born a twin, Hammons’ twin brother died just hours after birth with a more severe form of CP. She spoke about her family.
“I have four brothers and four sisters, and I was a twin with one of my brothers,” she said. I never got to see Joe, I — he only lived about 10-12 hours and he had severe CP.”
At a young age, her mother helped her with physical therapy. Later in life, she had to travel to get the therapy she needed.
“At the age of two months, my mom was working with my legs,” Hammons explained. “At the age of five I started therapy in Paulding three times a week. At the age of seven, I went to St. Rita’s in Lima and got therapy there. That was three times a week until I was 18.”
She also said that she had equestrian therapy for two years and only after 2000 began therapy closer to home.
“In 2006 I began physical therapy at the clinic here in Defiance,” Hammons recalled. “I was taught I had 50-50 chance if I had good speech … I have good speech and walk with crutches — for 60 years I walked with crutches ... I went to physical therapy (recently) and the therapist said I was not standing up straight enough so now I walk with a walker.”
She explained that she continues even at home with stretching and walking exercises, setting goals and constantly evaluating and changing them.
Not a stranger to work, Hammons has been advocating for herself and others in many different ways. She started at the Defiance County Senior Center in 1984 and retired from there — where she was coordinator for the telephone reassurance program — on Dec. 7, 2009.
“I had people to call and I would say, ‘Hi this is Colleen.’… I would talk to them and become friends. They had to limit me to 12 minutes a call — which was difficult for me,” she said with a chuckle.
When she was asked about the importance of self-advocacy she gave an unexpected answer.
“It brings the best out in a person.”
What did she mean? Advocating allows people the opportunity to open up to others and to engage in mutual relationship.
“You just get to know the person more …, “ said Hammons.
“I can give you an example,” she said. “We went to city council to talk about things we were hoping for. We are in the process of getting platform swings so that a person with a disability in a wheelchair can swing just like anyone else … .”
In 2013 Hammons decided to gather some local people around her kitchen table to talk about how to become more organized in the community.
“I became involved on day number one [with the local self-advocacy group] ... There was Heidi Hull, my first provider and social services administrator (SSA), and Gary Neff who came to my home. We talked about advocacy.”
She noted that she is excited that Hull is now the superintendent at the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD).
Too she said, “when you’re involved in advocacy, you step up to the plate, instead of just sitting back, you become involved.”
At the March meeting of the DCBDD, Jenna Peper, public relations coordinator for the board, announced that because of Hammons’ years of advocacy service, she had nominated her for the “outstanding self-advocate” award through Courageous Community Services (CCS) — and that Hammons had won.
According to its website, CCS started in 1963 when a group of “family members of individuals with disabilities came together to build a safe, accessible summer camp for children.”
Today the group has grown to include the camp, advocacy groups and other activities “to create an engaging and inclusive community where individuals can learn new skills, make new friends, learn about environment and engage in fun activities.”
It serves 22 counties in southeast Michigan and northwest Ohio, and holds a gala every year to honor advocates for people living with disabilities.
About the nomination, Peper said that Hammons was her first choice when she heard about it.
“I have known Colleen for nine months,” Peper commented. “… From the moment I met her, she is a very infectious person … . She has made a great impact in lives … . CCS announced the award and I know so many self-advocates that should have this award, but I immediately thought of Colleen … . I asked her permission and that was late November. At the end of January, I found out that she was the recipient of the award.”
Hammons admitted that she does get discouraged from time to time but she still moves forward.
“Disability pushes us forward …,” she said. “Yeah sometimes, I get down, but I get up, dust myself off and start over again.”
Asked about the secret of her resilience she noted an inner drive.
“I have an aunt that lived to be 104 and another 101. I thought, ‘I would like to be 101 or 104’ and the reason is so that I can continue to pray for people.”
She added that in all aspects of life, but especially advocacy, “You have to be asked, and then you have to do it to the best of your ability to continue to bring it out.”
Always finding amusement in the conversation, she noted a life experience that reminded here of challenges in life.
“Back when I got confirmed, the bishop slapped you on the cheek to show you that life is hard — but now they don’t do that.”
Early in life, Hammons decided that there were three things she could do as an individual: get married, have a family and have an occupation.
“I decided I couldn’t get married, have a family and have an occupation — I chose a life of service.”
Hammons said that she is ready for the black-tie gala where she will receive her Outstanding Courageous Self-Advocate award on April 22.
“I have my outfit picked out, and if it were today, all would have to do is change my outfit,” she stated. “I have got the ability to speak out for people and I will do the best to my ability to fulfill the award that I got. I am honored to represent northwest Ohio and the Defiance County Board of DD.”
