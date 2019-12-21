ARCHBOLD — Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center’s governing board met this week, recognizing outgoing board members.
Sandy Friess (two years) and Thomas Gerig (four years) were recognized for their years of service to the ESC.
Superintendent Kerri Gearhart read a proclamation recognizing each board member for their dedicated service as January is Board Member Appreciation Month in Ohio.
Gearhart also shared that district visits have been completed at Central Local, Patrick Henry, Swanton, Evergreen, Fayette, Edon, Pettisville, North Central, Archbold, Stryker, and Tinora.
Later this year, the superintendent and CFO will be conducting presentations to interested area boards of education. NwOESC is working with the Ohio School Board Association to conduct board member basic training in January or February. This training will be open to all area board of education members, including ESC members.
The board then heard legislative, student achievement, professional development, technology and special education updates.
In personnel matters, the board okayed the resignation of Sara Salaz, paraprofessional, effective Dec. 13; and approved a certified limited contact with Christopher Millen.
The 2020 organizational meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the conference room with Ron Crawford as president pro tem.
In other business, the board:
• heard from CFO/treasurer Homer Hendricks that the state auditors began their annual audit review in early December.
• accepted a donation of $200 from the Napoleon Lions Club to the IEC activity fund.
• approved agreements with Stryker Local School District.
• okayed substitutes.
• approved the purchase of audit services of fiscal year 2018-19 from the Ohio Auditor of State.
• approved numerous policies.
• awarded a depository agreement with Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
• approved a memo of understanding with Huntington University for occupational therapy and occupational therapy assistant program clinical educational experiences for enrolled students.
• okayed membership dues to Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) including subscriptions to OSBA Briefcase and School Management News.
• approved participation in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund Consultant Service contract.
