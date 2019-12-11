Two outgoing Defiance council members were honored at their last meeting Tuesday night.
Council President Dave McMaster presented plaques to Ward 1 Councilman Pete Lundberg and Ward 3 Councilman Dave Plant before they helped approve seven legislative items, including the 2020 budget and a four-year package of water and sewer rates (see related stories on page A1).
Both councilmen decided not to seek re-election this year, so their terms expire at month’s end.
Lundberg is finishing his second four-year term representing residents on the south and southwest part of Defiance while Plant is completing an unexpired two-year term, representing those on the north side of town.
Plant also had served a stint as an at-large councilman in past years.
The plaques recognized each councilman for “dedicated commitment” and “distinguished service to the City of Defiance.”
Council members and members of Mayor Mike McCann’s administration gave Lundberg and Plant a round of applause.
McCann also welcomed Steve Corbitt, who will replace Lundberg, and Joshua Mast who will take Plant’s position. Both were in attendance Tuesday night, and will be sworn in during council’s first meeting of 2020 on Jan. 7.
Before that, Lundberg voiced a complaint that council’s economic development committee chairman has not attended the Defiance Community Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) monthly meetings. Lundberg did not mention the committee chairman (Joe Eureste) by name, and apologized to him for bringing up the matter.
But he told council that “it’s just disappointing to me that we say economic development is critical to the city’s future, in the city’s best interests,” said Lundberg. “We do a lot to advance the overall environment for the City of Defiance. The administration works very hard. (CIC Director) Jerry Hayes works very hard. We are a major contributor — the City of Defiance — to the economic development efforts at the county level which of course encompass Defiance. But it just saddens me — and I realize that the chairman of the ED committee has a job, has a responsibility to his organization, but so have the other past economic development chairs who did take time to attend those meetings from their jobs. ...
“It just saddens me that is the case we have on hand right now,” continued Lundberg. “... I hope moving forward that there might be a new chairman, and I ask you Mr. President to consider that in the coming year.”
Eureste did not respond to the criticism.
In other non-legislative business Tuesday:
• Administrator Jeff Leonard informed council of two expenditures not requiring legislative action. Some $24,000 was needed to repair a Maumee River water line crossing on Biede Avenue. Leonard said the line is being evaluated, and he would keep council informed. The other is a $21,600 payment to Gerken Paving, Napoleon, to make pavement repairs on North Clinton Street, just north of the new Purple Heart Bridge.
• Plant asked about entrance into the Ralston Avenue Apartments area where a sewer separation project is ongoing. McCann indicated that the entrance won’t be cleaned up until spring.
