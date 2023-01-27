DESHLER — An Ottawa man died in a two vehicle crash near here Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release issued by the Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender’s office, Damian Carillo, 51, Ottawa, was pronounced deceased at the scene after colliding with a semi driven by Daniel Hoffman, 56, Napoleon.
At approximately 4:03 p.m. Thursday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Ohio routes 65 and 18 in Henry County’s Bartlow Township, two miles west of Deshler.
The initial investigation indicated that Carillo’s vehicle was eastbound on Ohio 18 when he failed to stop at the posted stop sign. Hoffman’s semi was preparing to make a left turn onto Ohio 18 when it was struck on the passenger’s side by Carillo’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage during the crash resulting in closure of both roadways for about three hours during the investigation.
Carillo was extracted from his vehicle by mechanical means.
Dr. Melinda Fritz, Henry County coroner, pronounced him deceased at the scene. His body was transported to Henry County Hospital by Deshler EMS.
Hoffman sustained no injuries during the crash.
Assisting at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Deshler Fire Department, Henry County South Joint Ambulance District medics 1 and 2, Deshler EMS, Holgate EMS, Bartlow Township trustees and the Henry County Coroner’s Office.
