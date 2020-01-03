OTTAWA — An Ottawa home was damaged by fire Thursday morning.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to 807 E. 11th St. at 10:03 a.m.for a report of a chimney fire. Providing mutual aid were Glandorf and Leipsic fire departments.

Also assisting at the scene were Putnam County EMS, Ottawa Police Department and the American Red Cross.

At 7:18 p.m., fire crews from Ottawa, Leipsic and Glandorf were called back to the home for a report of a fire that had rekindled.

Additional information was unavailable at press time.

