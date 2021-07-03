Closure of Defiance's Ottawa and Cleveland avenues intersection is expected next week for approximately three months as construction of a traffic roundabout there gets underway.
Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, plans to begin building the traffic control device — which will allow the intersection's stop signs to be replaced with yield signs as vehicles are channeled through in a circular pattern — on Tuesday. At present, only eastbound and westbound traffic on Cleveland Avenue must stop at the intersection.
"The project itself is long overdue, and we're glad to get it underway," said Defiance Mayor Mike McCann. "It's going to be a hassle for some and some will never realize the intersection is closed. We just ask people to be courteous and kind."
Although the closure won't begin until Tuesday, preparatory work for the project has been underway for months.
"Utility relocations have taken place so far in preparation for the main construction activities," explained City Engineer Melinda Sprow.
Defiance City Council approved a contract with Vernon Nagel Inc. in April as the company was the lowest of two bidders at $2,421,699.17. This was below the engineer's estimate of approximately $2.6 million.
The "substantial completion" deadline for the project is Sept. 30 while the "final completion" deadline is Oct. 30.
"Right now, Nagel is showing that they will have the closure removed by Sept. 30, Sprow stated. "That does not mean they will be complete with all construction activity."
A truck detour has been established by the Ohio Department of Transportation.
For northbound trucks, the route is Ohio 15 to Ohio 613 in Putnam County to Ohio 66 in Paulding County to Downs Street, Deatrick Street, Holgate Avenue and Clinton Street (Ohio 15) in Defiance. For southbound trucks the detour route is in reversed.
The roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland will be the third built in Defiance. Two others were constructed recently at South Jefferson Avenue and Palmer Drive, and at the Defiance High School entrance at Palmer and Woodhurst Drive.
