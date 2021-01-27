The start of a traffic roundabout construction project at Defiance's Ottawa and Cleveland avenues is officially here.
That was the news delivered by Mayor Mike McCann during city council's meeting Tuesday night. The announcement preceded council action on four legislative items, including a request to use CARES Relief Act funds to benefit the Defiance Area YMCA's child care program (see related story), and a request for urban deer hunting to thin the population (see related story).
A number of flagged stakes have been placed at the Ottawa/Cleveland intersection on the city's southeast side, signifying the start of the roundabout project. But the early work will be related to utilities, McCann indicated Tuesday.
"There will be a lot of utilities in that area, just about any utility you can think of — electric, gas, water, sewer," explained McCann, who said the city sent out a Nixle phone message this week letting residents know the project is underway. "I believe there's some fiber connections through there."
When the roundabout itself is being built, Ottawa Avenue will close temporarily.
"... when the actual construction of the roundabout starts Ottawa Avenue will be closed completely to through traffic for a period of time," said McCann. "I can't tell you what that is exactly, but it will be a period of time, and traffic will be safely rerouted around."
He noted that work will continue "through the summer" with completion hoped for by the 2021-22 school year's start.
"... and hopefully by the time school starts we will have our third roundabout there, and I think that will be welcomed by everyone," said McCann. "I get asked about it a lot."
The other two Defiance roundabouts are at South Jefferson Avenue and Palmer Drive, and at Palmer Drive and the entrance to Defiance High School.
The city is using a combination of state and local taxpayer dollars to build the roundabout at Ottawa and Cleveland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.