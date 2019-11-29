• Putnam County:
Lunch meeting:
The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce will have a lunch meeting from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at Henry's Restaurant, 810 N. Locus St., Ottawa. The guest speaker will be Donna Konst, executive director of Pathways Counseling Center. Konst will speak on behavioral health in the workplace.
