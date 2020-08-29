Defiance’s CSX Railroad crossing on Ottawa Avenue is scheduled to close Tuesday for approximately eight days for repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
ODOT’s suggested detour route around the closure for northbound traffic is Carter Road to Jefferson Avenue (Ohio 66) to Downs/Deatrick streets to Holgate Avenue to Clinton Street. The detour is the reverse for southbound traffic.
A street reconstruction project continues in the same vicinity.
Karnes Road, south of the railroad crossing, is being rebuilt between Ottawa and Summit streets by Hillabrand & Sons Construction LLC, Northwood.
Completion of that project is expected by the end of October.
