Ohio State University Extension-Defiance County will host a computerized farm record keeping with Quicken workshop on March 13 and 20. This workshop will take place at the Defiance County Extension starting at 1 p.m. and will conclude at roughly 3:30 p.m. The cost for this workshop is $75. A workshop manual/home reference will be provided.
Are you a farmer looking for a better way to keep your farm records? As farm size, income or debt increases, many farmers and lenders look for computer programs that allow fast data entry, have internal checks for accuracy and allow summarizing of data.
Most farmers begin their search by asking "Is there a simple computer program that will keep my records like the farm account books?" Participants will learn about Quicken using an OSU computer lab provided during workshop with Quicken software installed. A workshop manual/home reference will be provided. March 13 will offer "Quicken overview, Data entry that makes useful Reports." The March 20 workshop will be "Reports, Income & Expenses by Enterprise, Farm and Across Years, Reconcile Data Management and Analysis."
For questions about the computerized farm record keeping with Quicken workshop, contact Bruce Clevenger at the OSU Extension Defiance County office at 419-782-4771 or by email at clevenger.10@osu.edu.
