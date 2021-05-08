• Fulton County

Outdoor open house:

The Fulton County office of The Ohio State University Extension invites the public to an outdoor open house from 2-4 p.m. May 14 at the Robert Fulton Agricultural Center, 08770 Ohio 108, Wauseon (across from the Fulton County fairgrounds). The purpose of the open house is to meet Fulton County’s new 4-H Youth Development Educator for OSU Extension, Sara Lewis, and other new staff. Additionally, the public can learn about the programs and services offered by OSU Extension.

For more information, contact the Fulton County OSU Extension Office at 419-337-9210.

