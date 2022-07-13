PAULDING — Among the many things handled by Paulding County commissioners during recent meetings here was an update on OSU Extension Office matters.
Commissioners also approved contracts for road resurfacing and fiber optic expansion (see related story).
Several officials from Paulding County's OSU Extension Office were on hand to provide updates about their activities.
Michael Schweinsberg, educator for 4-H youth development, for example, explained that more than 70 youth completed 4-H programs such as "cloverbud" and "spin club" projects.
Meanwhile, 20 4-H camp counselors were trained, 137 youth were involved in project judging and a cloverbud "show and tell" program at the Paulding County Fair and 258 kids were part of livestock projects at the fair.
Other highlights from the OSU Extension Office:
• Sarah Noggle of agriculture and natural resources, was certified as an adult mental health first aid trainer. Trainers teach how to identify mental health and drug abuse issues in adults.
• 167 people participated in the state-sponsored "farm stress certified CEU program." This helps understand "life on the farm for counseling in our rural communities," made possible with an Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) grant.
• Master Gardener volunteers met in April, May and June. They maintained 12 landscape projects throughout the county and provide a Tuesday "hotline/helpline."
• held a new informational class entitled "How Does Your Garden Grow," with seven people in attendance.
• underwent training through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and ODA on "highly pathogenic avian influenza."
• provided "wellness tips" to 22 persons through the "Spring into Wellness" program over a six-week period.
• held mental health first aid training in April and May for Farm Bureau members.
• taught "trauma-informed care" to seven CASA program volunteers in April.
• convened "first-time home buyer" counseling in May and June.
• provided Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program education, including programming for 185 persons from April to June. Organizations which participated in these efforts were the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding, the Antwerp Community Food Pantry, the Paulding County Senior Center and the Paulding County WIC.
• sponsored SNAP-Ed classes from April to June, with 525 youth recipients and 55 adults. Such topics as "healthy food choices within a limited budget, food safety and how to store and handle so it is safe for dairy" were taught.
• Rachel Cochran became a certified crop adviser to local farmers.
• held a meeting for farmers in the Blue Creek and Upper Prairie Creek watershed to discuss watershed practices.
• provided 40 visits to research projects. Among them were the Harmful Algal Bloom Research Initiative manure project.
