Defiance County commissioners received an update from OSU Extension Office officials during their Thursday meeting.
Bruce Clevenger, area leader and educator for OSU Extension, and Teresa Johnson, 4-H youth development educator, met with commissioners to present their quarterly reports.
Among the items highlighted by Clevenger was an upcoming event at the Agriculture, Conservation, Research and Education (ACRE) Farm northwest of Defiance. This 17-acre county-owned site is located next to the OSU Extension Office on Evansport Road, and will host this year's "Crop and Conservation Field Day" from 2-8 p.m.
The site is divided into three fields for crop research, according to information provided by Clevenger's office to commissioners. And this year all of it is focusing on soybeans, but future plans include plots for corn, soybeans and wheat.
The farm is a "joint venture" among the county's soil and water conservation district, OSU Extension and county commissioners.
Another highlight on the agricultural and natural resources side of OSU Extension activities: 72 persons attended OSU's pond care clinic on May 14 at AfterShock Carts and Equipment on Ohio 15. Topics included aeration, fish management, aquatic plants and chemical application.
Some 2,063 ponds in Defiance County were identified by OSU Extension with real estate searches through the county auditor's office.
Other highlights of reports provided by Clevenger and Johnson:
• the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began again having in-person contact for its summer food program this year. Children at three SNAP sites where meals are served (Sherwood Library, Hebron Ministries and Veterans Memorial Park in Defiance) "have had the the opportunity to participate in nutrition and wellness classes and games/activities each week." The program will continue for another four weeks, with the participation of more than 100 children to this point. Two SNAP classes also have been held for senior citizens at Island Park Manor in Defiance.
• teen leaders from Defiance County 4-H have formed created a "Spin Club" for teen entrepreneurs called "Shake Rattle 'N Roll." Marketing and promotion, budgeting, accounting, inventory and team building will be among the topics taught.
• the 4-H junior fair board convened a craft show last month in June on the county fairgrounds in Hicksville. The show showed a profit of $2,686.94 with 56 vendors participating.
• the 4-H educator and summer assistant held four programs at Sherwood Library last month.
• 268 students received instruction on "soft skills" as presented by the 4-H educator at different venues. These concern skills valuable for those entering the workforce.
Commissioners convened their meeting Thursday in the Hicksville Village Council room — as they do on a monthly basis — to offer officials there a convenient chance to discuss matters of mutual interest.
