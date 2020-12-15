Besides opening bids on a project to expand the county’s children’s home (see related story page A1), Defiance County commissioners also received their regular update from OSU Extension Office officials during their Monday meeting.
Bruce Clevenger — the office’s area leader and educator, agriculture and natural resources — was on hand, along with the agency’s educator for 4-H development, Teresa Johnson. They provided a recap of many activities throughout the year.
One innovation in operation this year is a cascading water system established by the county’s soil and water conservative office at the county-owned DARA testing site on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance, which is leased to the OSU Extension Office.
According to information provided Monday to commissioners, the site has three cascading waterways. These have one, two and three retention basins to help determine ways to remove nutrients from farm field runoff.
This has been part of a larger effort in recent years by state officials and others to work on ways to reduce the impact of nutrients on Lake Erie’s water quality.
“It stems from a couple years back,” Commissioner Ryan Mack told The Crescent-News Monday. “We told soil and water we really wanted them to work at innovative conservation practices.”
Information provided to commissioners by the OSU Extension Office noted that “the waterway is a novel approach to managing surface water in concentrated flow areas by safely delivering water in step down rip rap rock into a series of shallow water basins. ... The waterways will be used to demonstrate this practice to area farmers and landowners. Public and private collaborators are developing a monitoring protocol to document impact on water quality.”
Mack indicated that the county is working with a Fort Wayne company to begin testing of the basins at different stages next year to “see what’s working” to clean up the water.
He said the county’s soil and water office designed the system.
Meanwhile, the Defiance County Agriculture Hall of Fame’s annual breakfast was postponed due to the coronavirus situation, but three were inducted: Tom Flory, Gary Mavis and Joe Nester.
According to the OSU Extension Office, a future event will be held to induct them into the hall of fame.
Another topic addressed Monday was the use of Zoom technology — a means of communicating and conducting meetings by video and voice via computer — to handle 4-H and youth development programs.
According to information provided by Clevenger and Johnson, 21 4-H Club meetings were held by Zoom, along with seven livestock quality assurance training sessions, three senior fair board meetings and two 4-H Advisory Council sessions.
Other highlights from the OSU Extension Office update:
• 323 area farmers received recertification of pesticide and fertilizer applicator licenses. The Defiance County total is 140 farmers with pesticide licenses and over 240 with a fertilizer certificate, according to OSU Extension Office figures.
• a wheat fungicide and wheel traffic study was undertaken at the DARA site. The purpose was to determine the impact of a foliar fungicide. The office noted that “the dry weather trend shortly after assessment resulted in no yield response to the fungicide application.”
• the OSU office convened a 2020 farm outlook session in Jewell in January with more than 100 farmers and agri-business professionals in attendance.
• in-person Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) education programs were canceled due to the coronavirus situation, with electronic means filling the void. The educational effort is a partnership with schools and others to boost “healthy good choices” and “active lifestyles.”
• virtual “CARTEEN” educational sessions were held from May-August due to the coronavirus situation. Some 51 youth participated in the traffic safety education program, according to the OSU Extension Office.
• although the Defiance County Fair was canceled due to the coronavirus, the county’s junior fair was held. Participation was lower this year, with officials reporting that 334 youth had exhibitions, while livestock entries totaled 1,161.
