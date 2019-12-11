COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) announced Tuesday the release of its Law Facts video series on commonly encountered legal topics.
The educational video series is part of a redesign of the OSBA’s long-running Law Facts pamphlet program, in which the association provides informational pamphlets on various legal topics to nonprofit organizations, libraries and law offices.
Made possible by grant funding from the Ohio State Bar Foundation (OSBF), the Law Facts program is a series of 27 articles produced by OSBA standing committees and sections.
The program redesign ends the distribution of paper pamphlets via mail and shifts the Law Facts program to an online presence with an initial release of 10 Law Facts videos.
The videos, as well as printable, .pdf pamphlets can be accessed on the OSBA website (OhioBar.org/LawFacts), or via the Law Facts playlist on the OSBA’s YouTube channel.
“The Law Facts program has been a mainstay of OSBA public outreach efforts for many years,” said OSBA executive director Mary Augsburger.
“The new program modernizes an essential tool for the public and increases access to education about the law. Like the pamphlets, we hope these videos will be used and shared for many years to come.”
