VAN WERT — There will be two orientation meetings to welcome new students and their parents to Vantage Career Center. The first orientation meeting will be held Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. for students who are enrolled in ag/industrial power tech, auto body, auto technology, construction equipment technology, carpentry, electricity, industrial mechanics, precision machining and welding.
The second orientation meeting is set for Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. for students in the following business and human services programs: network systems, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, interactive media, early childhood education, health information management and health technology.
Both meetings will be held in the commons area at Vantage. The evening will include a brief general session, as well as an opportunity for students and their parents to reacquaint themselves with the Vantage building, talk to the teachers, complete electronic forms, pay program fees, put money in lunch accounts, pick up class schedules, and get measured for uniforms. Payments can be made with cash, check or http://www.payschoolscentral.com. All students new to Vantage and their parents should attend this meeting.
Students who attended Vantage last year can pick up their schedule and pay program fees from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 12-13. Parents will receive a letter in the mail with instructions on how to fill out the required “beginning of the year” forms using the Oneview parent portal.
Returning students who are unable to pick up their schedule on the above dates should call Vantage student services at 419-238-5411 or 800-686-3944, ext. 2126, to make arrangements to get the class schedule before school starts.
The first day of school for new students is Aug. 19, starting at 8:23 a.m. The first day of school for returning students is Aug. 20. The school day runs until 2:40 p.m.
For more information, call Vantage student services.
