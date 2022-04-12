PAULDING — Candidates for state and federal office were on hand here Monday night for Republican primary campaign pitches at the county fairgrounds.
Organized by Republicans from three counties (Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert) the event at the OSU Extension Office featured an open-forum format for the first hour and a half, followed by candidate presentations — or those of their representatives — thereafter.
Candidates and their representatives mingled with a number of interested persons, local officials and members of the organizing groups.
One of the chief organizers — Laurie Lucas of the Paulding Republican Women — said she was pleased with the turnout and the candidates who showed up.
They included Joe Blystone and Jim Renacci for Ohio governor as well as Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, representing Gov. Mike DeWine. The three are candidates in the May 3 GOP primary along with Ron Hood.
And an Independent candidate for governor, Niel Peterson, was on hand although he would not be speaking, according to Lucas.
Several candidates for Ohio’s U.S. Senate that is being vacated by Rob Portman at year’s end were there along with those running for local offices.
In the 9th U.S. District race, J.R. Majewski was on hand, although he appeared to be the only one of the four candidates who had promised to come. Craig Riedel of Defiance had said beforehand that he wouldn’t be able to make it.
The two Republican candidates in Ohio’s 82nd House District race — Ted Penner of Defiance County and Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County — were on hand as well but their race won’t be on the May 3 ballot.
That’s because Statehouse seats are still subject to challenges being made to new district maps drawn up by the Ohio Redistricting Commission. Therefore, their primary has been postponed to an unspecified date.
During an interview with The Cresent-News, Lucas said she was “ecstatic” about how things went leading up to the event and in the first hour Monday.
“The turnout was really good and everybody’s talking, so that’s what I wanted,” she added. “I wanted all the candidates to be talking to the voters and answering questions, and that’s happening.”
Said Diane Ziegler, secretary of the Defiance County Republican Club which helped organize the event: “I hope that we do more of these. You certainly can get more people excited in coming to an event if you spread it out over three counties, so this has been great.”
She is hopeful more such events can be scheduled in the future, and had not remembered any such multi-county candidate gatherings in the past.
“I think this is maybe the start hopefully of something that will keep on going,” Ziegler said.
The president of the Defiance County Republican Club, Pete Lundberg, recalled that Defiance County was asked before Van Wert to participate, “and we jumped at the opportunity because to me it’s all about getting together for the common cause and creating events that are larger than just one county can do. I’ve just been thrilled working with Laurie (Lucas) on this project and moving forward.”
