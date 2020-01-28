• Fulton County

Organizational meeting:

The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities held its organizational meeting on Jan. 21. The board re-elected the following officers: Mike Oricko, president; Shirley Colon, vice president; and Lynlee Reinking, secretary.

Board meetings for 2020 are scheduled for the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. There is no meeting scheduled for July. The finance/facilities and personnel committee meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m. The program and publicity committee will meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. All meetings will be held at the board offices located at 1210 N. Ottokee St., Wauseon.

