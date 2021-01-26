• Fulton County
Organizational meeting:
The Fulton County Board of Developmental Disabilities held its organizational meeting on Jan. 19 and elected the following officers: Mike Oricko, president; Scott Anderson, vice president; and Lynlee Reinking, secretary.
Board meetings for 2021 are scheduled for the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. The finance/facilities and personnel committee meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m. The program and publicity committee meetings will meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. Ethics committee meetings will be held as needed, immediately following the board meetings. All meetings will be held at the board offices located at 1210 N. Ottokee St. in Wauseon.
