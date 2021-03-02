PAULDING — Paulding Village Council heard readings on two ordinances Monday evening.
A first reading was held on ordinance 1641-21 concerning the rezoning of four lots next to Paulding Exempted Village Schools.
A second reading was held on ordinance 1611-21, prohibiting through traffic in the east-west alley located in the block contained by North Coupland, West Perry, North Summit and West Jackson streets.
Finance director Zoe McMaster reported that with council approval, she will renew the village's depository agreement with the State Bank for a five-year period. In addition, an ad for the hiring of lifeguards/concession workers has been submitted to the Paulding newspaper, running for three weeks.
She noted that $500,000 will be transferred on Wednesday to a CDARs account from the ICS account with a 0.25% interest rate.
With council approval, McMaster will make the following transfers: from the water plant debt service fund, $21,208 to the water capital debt service fund; and $3,740 to the water short-term asset debt reserve.
In other business, the board:
• learned that council members Barb Rife, Dave Burtch, Tim Boss and Randy Daeger are up for re-election. Petitions are available to be picked up at the board of elections office and must be turned in by Aug. 4.
• set a salary and allowance/recreation committee meeting for 4:30 p.m. March 10.
• set a utility meeting for 5 p.m. March 10 and an ordinance committee meeting for 5:30 p.m. March 10.
• opted to move ahead with the skate park contract.
• learned about bagged fire hydrants. Grant money is being pursued to replace them.
• was informed that there will be no more credit for water leaks.
