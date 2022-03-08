PAULDING — A short agenda highlighting legislative items and banners featureing local veterans was the focus of this village council’s recent meeting.
Two items of legislation, both ordinances, were passed on Monday evening. The first was an ordinance that certified the work done for the Village of Paulding by American Legal Publishing and allows the village to use that work going forward. The ordinance was passed as an emergency so that the rules could be suspended and create the quickest possible route for the work to be available to the village.
Over the past year, American Legal Publishing had compiled all of the existing resolutions and ordinances from Paulding Village and codified them. That work was then put into book form and two copies, making two copies available — one to be kept at the village offices. Additionally, the codified legislation will be made available and updated online with easy access for anyone interested in it.
Said Harvey Hyman, solicitor for the village concerning the online version, “There should be a link available on our website that will take you right to the American Legal Publishing site. Hopefully that will be available by the end of the week.”
The second legislative item was a third reading of an ordinance that prohibits “deposit, storage, maintenance or collection of junk or junk motor vehicles” on properties and streets in the village. Since it was the final reading, passage by the council meant that it became law.
Village Administrator Jason Vance said that 21 citations were given for violations of junk collection and of those, 16 remained in violation. Hyman said that those violators were scheduled for court dates beginning today.
Another focus of the evening was discussion of the veterans’ banners scheduled to go up in the month of May for the Memorial Day holiday. They will hang around the square and will remain in place through Veterans Day. At that time, they will be taken down and placed in storage until the following year.
Karen Sunday, Paulding VFW Auxillary member who is heading up the project said, “The banners cost about $120 each and we expect to get about two years of use out of them. We had set a goal for about 50 submissions this year and we already have 45, so that’s pretty good.”
Sunday also reminded the council of the deadline for sign up for the program this year.
“March 25 is the deadline to get a banner printed and here by May. We may order more next year if this goes well, but we will determine that later,” said Sunday. She continued, “The project is open to anyone who is a veteran and has a Paulding address, is a Paulding graduate or is a member of the Paulding VFW.”
Sunday reiterated that the materials to hang the banners are being supplied by the Paulding VFW.
Toward the end of the meeting, Councilwoman Barb Rife asked, “Is there a list of things to accomplish for the streets? I am asking because Dewitt Street, in front of the apartments is bad. I nearly broke an axle there.”
Vance said that there is a list of priorities and Dewitt Street is on the list. The projects on that list get attention as monies become available.
In other news, the council:
• approved Angela Laker for the position of pool manager for 2022.
• heard from Mayor Greg White that the public meeting for discussion of the new Dollar General is next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
• heard from Vance that the continuing Gasser Road construction is scheduled to begin next week as long as the supplies arrive.
• heard from Vance that the traffic light at Jackson and Main streets has been replaced.
• heard from Cheryl Haller, finance director, that all the new hires have been done and that she has a competent staff to work with. As well, she said that all should be caught up from 2021 and by tomorrow the books should be in order.
• heard that the new MuniLink software for utility bills is in progress and should be up and running on schedule. The village is still working on the credit card payment option.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.