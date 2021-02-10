Defiance City Hall's plan to help the Defiance Area YMCA with CARES Relief Act money was delayed Tuesday night with the request's fate still up in the air.
City council let lie a related ordinance following a first amended reading during its regular meeting Tuesday. Council also discussed the poor condition of the city's snow-covered sidewalks (see related story).
A decision on the YMCA matter — a proposal to provide the agency's child care program with $30,000 to offset the negative impacts of the coronavirus situation — will be delayed at least until next week. The related ordinance is expected to receive a second amended reading on Tuesday.
Mayor Mike McCann's administration has requested council approval of the matter to offset losses that YMCA officials explained during council's meeting last week. The administration has held back its final $30,000 in CARES money to help out if council approves.
Only one council member — Ward 4's Chris Engel who motioned to let lie the ordinance — commented Tuesday on the proposal. But he wasn't necessarily supportive.
"I've asked people ... if this would be a good idea, if we should do this," he said. "I have yet found anybody that would be interested to have us give $30,000 to the Y with this CARES Act. I've asked older people, younger people, middle-aged people, and everybody says the same thing. They can probably get money from other places ... And I think I about got to agree with them."
He motioned that the ordinance be let lie one more week "just to see what we can do, see what we can hear, if we can get any more information."
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste, who said at two previous council meetings that he would support the $30,000 transfer, was the only one who voted no Tuesday on the motion to let lie.
Last year, the city received $1.2 million in federal CARES Act money that initially had to be used by the end of 2020. All but the aforementioned $30,000 was spent, with approximately 75% of the rest used for fire department wages.
That helped the city save on general fund labor costs and increase its carryover from $3.1 million to about $4.2 million.
Finance Director John Lehner told council last week that if the YMCA request is turned down, the remaining $30,000 will go to fire department wages.
YMCA Executive Director Rich Seward told council last week that the Y's childcare program saw a 43% reduction in income from 2019 to 2020. He said the program made $200,000 in 2019 and $115,000 in 2020.
In other legislative business Tuesday, council:
• approved an ordinance vacating public right-of-way between lots 36 and 66 in the South Defiance Addition near Wayne Avenue and Cedar Street following a third and final reading. Law Director Sean O'Donnell told council that the required shared-used agreement between affected property owners is in place. At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch, who lives on Wayne Avenue, abstained from the vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.