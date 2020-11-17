NAPOLEON — Besides approving a change to its municipal tax structure Monday night and reading 2021 budget legislation (see related stories page A1), city council here also handled 11 other legislative items, including one that was defeated.
An emergency ordinance establishing a new position classification pay plan for the city’s non-bargaining employees in 2021 was unanimously turned down, 7-0.
Councilman Ross Durham said the legislation was “written incorrectly” while Mayor Jason Maassel said it didn’t reflect “what we want to do” and Council President Joe Bialorucki said Law Director Bill Harmon should be instructed to redraft the legislation.
Officials didn’t elaborate on the matter, but council had held a lengthy executive session earlier Monday on personnel compensation and returned to talks behind closed doors later in the meeting as The Crescent-News’ evening publication deadline neared.
Also Monday, council:
• approved the third and final reading of a resolution authorizing an agreement with Napoleon Township for the annexation of 3.038 acres of land owned by William Meyers near County Road 15C, just outside the southwest city limits.
• passed the second reading of an ordinance setting rates for the new Napoleon Aquatic Center expected to open on Glenwood Avenue next spring. The ordinance is scheduled to receive a third and final reading on Dec. 7. (A schedule of the proposed rates appeared in the Nov. 3 edition of The Crescent-News.)
• approved the second reading of an ordinance establishing a tax increment financing (TIF) district in the vicinity of American Road where the new Love’s store is being built. Such a district allows abated property taxes to be redirected toward the cost of related infrastructure.
• passed the second reading of an emergency ordinance allowing a community reinvestment area (CRA) agreement between the city and MSG Investments, Ltd., Bowling Green. The company plans to construct 24 additional one-bedroom apartments on Trail Drive, just west of Scott Street near Napoleon’s northside retail district. CRAs provide areas where taxes on new investment are abated for specified periods.
• approved an emergency resolution extending the deadline to operate public meetings via electronic technology. This anticipates an extension of the deadline by the state due to the coronavirus situation. A suspension of rules requiring three readings will allow the resolution to become law immediately.
• passed an emergency resolution “strongly opposing” Ohio Senate Bill 352 and Ohio House Bill 754 regarding municipal income tax withholding practices during the coronavirus state of emergency. The resolution will become law immediately.
• approved the first reading of an emergency resolution authorizing the expenditure of funds and allowing a department director to take bids on certain projects, services, equipment, materials or supplies. The legislation is an annual measure, according to City Manager Joel Mazur.
• passed the first reading of an emergency annual resolution allowing the expenditure of funds above $25,000 as it relates to certain reoccurring costs.
• approved the first reading of an emergency resolution authorizing certain fund balance transfers on an as-needed basis in 2021.
• passed the first reading of an emergency resolution authorizing a contribution of $39,000 by the city to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County in 2021.
• approved the first reading of an emergency ordinance apportioning expenses among city funds/departments not otherwise directly charged to special and/or capital projects.
• passed three separate motions authorizing bidding procedures to proceed for the purchase of chemicals in the water and wastewater departments in 2021, the Euclid Avenue sanitary sewer project and the VanHyning pumping station replacement project. The latter is expected to cost $1.625 million, according to Mazur, and will be funded with a low interest loan from the Ohio Water Development Authority.
• approved a motion directing the law director to draw up legislation extending a moratorium through Dec. 31, 2021 on fees charged for single-family residential homes. Mazur said this would save $600-$800 per home or housing development (in the case of apartments).
• was informed that the firm Courtney & Associates will make a presentation on water and sewer rates at a council meeting in December.{p class=”western”}• met in executive session for three separate purposes — compensation of personnel, economic development and pending or imminent legislation.
