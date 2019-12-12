The Black Swamp Community Orchestra will be hosting two free concerts entitled “Tidings of Joy” this weekend.
The first will be held at 7 p.m. Friday in Defiance at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., while the second is set for 2 p.m. Saturday in Bryan at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center St.
Admission to each concert is free. A free reception will follow each concert.
Initially established as a string quartet in 2004 in the garage of local music educator Nancy Davis, the Black Swamp String Ensemble has grown over the past 16 years into the Defiance-based Black Swamp Community Orchestra (BSCO).
The group is a gathering of community individuals from several different backgrounds as they come together to present significant works from notable composers.
“It is a collaboration of volunteers including students, community professionals and retirees from our greater northwest Ohio area who want to share the love of music,” Scott McIntosh, conductor, commented.
