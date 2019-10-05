ARCHBOLD — What’s really going on inside all those big, metal buildings?
Hundreds of area students got a closer look at what northwest Ohio’s manufacturers are up to during the fifth annual Manufacturing Day, held Friday at Northwest State Community College (NSCC).
“We want to show them what’s made in northwest Ohio, as well as what opportunities they have for employment and career pathways into manufacturing when they graduate,” said Tori Atkinson, workforce and apprentice program manager at Northwest State.
Thirty-four manufacturers participated this year by setting up informational booths, many of which featured samples of the company’s equipment or products (the latter being particularly popular at the Spangler Candy Co. station).
Students tried their hand at a virtual welder, watched a robotic arm at work, and scooped up a wide array of freebies as they chatted with company reps about the career opportunities available to them.
More than 450 juniors and seniors from Defiance, Williams, Henry and Fulton county schools registered for the event, which was presented by the four counties’ economic development offices, in partnership with Custom Training Solutions and the college.
Students were encouraged to interact with presenters during a game of Manufacturing Day Bingo; every question asked earned a mark on the card.
“We really want to educate them that manufacturing is safe,” Atkinson said. “It’s a clean environment, it’s automated, it’s just not what it used to be. They’re not these poorly lit, dingy places ... We want to let these students know that manufacturing is a very rewarding career, with so many openings and different things they can do.”
Outside of manufacturing work, Atkinson noted, companies also need human resources professionals, accountants, buyers and more.
“But then, we also want them to know how cool welding is, and industrial maintenance, and things like that,” Atkinson said.
Throughout the day, students also had an opportunity to take part in panel discussions inside the Voinovich Auditorium. Comprising the panel were Tyler Varner of Custom Agri Solutions, Luke Collins of Spangler Candy Co., China Chamberlin of Campbell Soup Co. and Cory Franz of APT Manufacturing.
During the second of three panel sessions, Varner told students that the biggest thing standing between applicants and a job at his company is the drug test.
“Show up on time, be able to pass a drug test, and I guarantee you any job in northwest Ohio that has to do with manufacturing would be happy to have you,” Varner said.
Aside from that, Varner said, “the biggest thing is to consider what you want and what makes you happy.”
“I’m happy where I am, happy to go to work every day,” he said.
The event coincided with National Manufacturing Day, held each year on the first Friday in October, which is National Manufacturing Month. Both celebrate modern manufacturing and aim to inspire the next generation of manufacturers.
Sponsors this year were Worthington Industries, Chase Brass and Copper Company LLC, Sauder, Sauder Manufacturing Co., Oldcastle Infrastructure, Fulton County Processing Ltd., The Gerken Companies, Sabre Industries and Spangler Candy Co.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.