WASHINGTON, D.C. — Operation Lifesaver Inc. (OLI), the national rail safety non-profit, has unveiled a free suite of colorful new informational materials to help keep people safe around railroad tracks and trains. The new materials encompass informational brochures, posters, flyers and safety quizzes with vital information for a variety of audiences to include drivers, pedestrians, photographers, outdoor enthusiasts, students, farmers and first responders, as well as professional truck and bus drivers. Materials contain lifesaving information on railroad signs and signals and what to do in emergency situations. along with actionable information geared to key audiences.
“Operation Lifesaver’s new collection of collateral materials, available free in English and Spanish on our website, is designed to be eye-catching while providing lifesaving messages and reinforcing safe behaviors around railroad tracks and trains,” said OLI executive director Rachel Maleh. “We urge everyone interested in rail safety to read and share these new materials to make a difference and save lives.”
Materials are available to the public and can be found by contacting Operation Lifesaver state coordinators, as well as online at oli.org/materials by typing “foundation piece” in the search box. Spanish materials will be available March 1. Schools, driving schools, community groups and others can always request a free virtual or in-person rail safety presentation at oli.org/request- presentation and find other safety information at www.oli.org.
(Operation Lifesaver, Inc. is a non-profit public safety education and awareness organization dedicated to reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries at highway-rail crossings and preventing trespassing on or near railroad tracks. A national network of trained volunteers gives free presentations on rail safety and a public awareness campaign, “See Tracks? Think Train!” provides tips and statistics to encourage safe behavior near the tracks. Learn more about Rail Safety Week; follow OLI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.)
