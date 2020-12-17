WASHINGTON, D.C. — Operation Lifesaver Inc. (OLI) offers a free Railroad Investigation and Safety Course (RISC) training for first responders across the United States. Developed by the nation’s railroad police and OLI, RISC arms first responders with on-scene lifesaving safety information unique to the railroad environment when they are responding to incidents involving the railroad.
Every three hours a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the U.S. OLI’s RISC provides critical information that allows first responders to safely investigate train incidents.
“Whether responding to an emergency call, maintaining on-scene safety or investigating a collision, important safety measures must be taken for the safety of first responders, as well as the general public and train operators,” said Operation Lifesaver Inc. executive director Rachel Maleh. “RISC empowers first responders to keep themselves and the public safe when responding in this unique environment.”
RISC replaces OLI’s GCCI (Grade Crossing Collision Investigation Course) and is offered in-person and virtually in one-, two- or four-hour formats. The free RISC walks first responders through a rail incident from start to finish while demonstrating vital personal safety techniques.
OLI has 75 RISC instructors available to teach RISC across the nation. Learn more about RISC, schedule free RISC training or email RISC@oli.org for more info.
