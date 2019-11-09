• Defiance County

Operation Christmas Child:

First Baptist Church, 1399 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance, is once again a drop-off site for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. Collection times for the boxes will be as follows: Nov. 18-20 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Nov. 21-22 from 3-6 p.m.; Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.- 1p.m. Nov. 24 from noon-3 p.m.; and Nov. 25 from 10 a.m.-noon. Local volunteers will pack and transport shoeboxes to the next stop on their journey to a child in need. The shoeboxes are filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind. For more information, call First Baptist Church at 419-784-4746. To find other area collection centers, visit samaritanspurse.org.

