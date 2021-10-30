The Toledo Opera rolls into Defiance with its performance of “The Stylist of Seville” on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. This performance is part of the Young Audience Series presented by the Stroede Center for the Arts.
This event is free and open to the public, but donations are welcomed at the door. All ages, children as well as adults, are invited to attend.
Adapted from the comic opera “The Barber of Seville,” the plot of “The Stylist of Seville” involves a handsome young Spanish count who falls in love at first sight with the teen-aged Rosina. Rosina lives in the house of her guardian, Dr. Bartolo, who intends to marry her himself. The count hires Figara, a clever, witty stylist, to help him gain access to Bartolo’s house. This is just the beginning of a number of humorous schemes expressed through music. Will a young lady’s wish to find a boyfriend her own age be fulfilled?
Opera on Wheels, a troupe of four resident performers at the Toledo Opera, has entertained at the Stroede Center in the past bringing its operatic performance of “Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?” to the stage.
The Young Audience Series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Defiance and the Defiance Public Library System. The Young Audience Series is a presentation of the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC).
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. Due to the rise in cases, DCCC has made the decision to require all of its employees to wear masks at its events. For your safety, it is requested that audience members wear a mask as well.
