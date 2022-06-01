New murals in Defiance's Kingsbury Pool bathhouse will be available for viewing during a special public openhouse this weekend.
The event is slated for 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, the day before the city's parks and recreation department opens the municipal pool for the swim season. The murals are nearly complete and depict a number of water-related and summer themes such as fish, aquatic plants and ice cream cones.
A group of local artists have been working on the murals in recent weeks under the organizing guidance of Defiance City Council Member Jill Krutsch and with the assistance of Stacy Kaufman and Jenny Derringer, who deigned them. The artists then painted over the stenciled patterns on the walls.
Krutsch noted that the city's parks and recreation department director, Rob Cereghin, expressed interest in having the murals painted. As a member of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau's (DDVB) design board, Krutsch moved the ball forward on the project.
"I contacted Stacy Kaufman andd Jenny Derringer to have them design the walls," explained Krutsch. "After getting the okay from the (design) board I asked on Facebook for anyone interested in painting. I received many emails from many community members."
She not only credited Cereghin and the parks department, but said Sherwin Williams, Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse, the DDVB and Arps Hardware helped with funding.
"No person who painted received any payment, it was all volunteering," Krutsch stated. "Names of members who helped are numerous and will be mentioned at the Kingsbury Pool bathhouse."
But the Kingsbury effort isn't the only one of its kind. Krutsch informed The Crescent-News that another one has been started at the Bronson Park Splash Pad's bathhouse while she is "hoping to get more paintings around town."
While that effort continues, the city is virtually ready to open Kingsbury Pool on Monday.
Lifeguards will finish up their final training Friday morning, according to Cereghin, and a clear coat finish over the bathhouse murals will complete that effort.
"We're planning to have everything cleaned, swept and mopped by Sunday," he said Tuesday.
Water already fills the main pool at Kingsbury along with the baby pool, and city workers are ensuring their proper chemical balance, Cereghin explained.
