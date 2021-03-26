NAPOLEON — New senior living opportunities for qualifying incomes has opened on the southeast side of town here.
A tour of the latest "Napoleon Senior Housing" wing at 545 Raymond St. — not far from the Henry County Senior Center and the Lutheran Home — was offered Thursday for several officials, the media and others by the project developer, Stock Development Company LLC, Dublin. Several Napoleon city leaders attended, including Mayor Jason Maassel and City Manager Joel Mazur.
Twenty new one-bedroom units — 684 square-feet in size — recently were completed with 16 still available for renting, according to the developer's managing member, John Stock. The units are part of a large building that comes with a community room, fitness center, laundry facility, 24-hour maintenance and a social worker.
The development provides housing for persons 55 and over, but is subject to income limitations. A two-person household must earn less than $46,880 while a qualifying one-person household must be under $41,040 income.
These figures represent up to 80% of the median income for Henry County, according to Stock Development Company.
The project was made possible by federal tax credits under the jurisdiction of the Internal Revenue Service. An investor — in this case PNC Bank — purchases the tax credits under such an arrangement.
Besides the new apartments, the development also has 29 cottage units — 17 of them one-bedroom and 12 of them two-bedroom — that are filled.
The project began a few years ago and has been completed in phases. Stock indicated that room exists for future additional senior housing development at the location depending upon the market.
Maassel called the development a "win-win" for Napoleon, noting that the senior facility frees up homes for "younger families" to move into town.
