• Defiance County
Open mic night:
The final night of the summer concert series at the Huber Opera House and Civic Center in downtown Hicksville will be an open mic night from 7-9 p.m. Thursday.
The public is invited to take part in the open mic night on the Huber's patio or to come and listen. Bathrooms will be open; concessions will be available.
