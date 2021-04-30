Defiance County commissioners are considering the possibility of allowing open hunting on several county-owned properties.
The topic highlighted commissioners' Thursday meeting when they held a Zoom call with two Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officials on the matter.
Commissioners are considering opening up several county-owned properties for hunting without special permission, but within regular hunting seasons and with an appropriate state-issued license. Ten inquiries about hunting on county land have been received recently, according to commissioners, although five of them were from the same family.
The properties include the county airport on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance, in a wooded area on Evansport Road and near the county's sewer lagoon on Ohio 111 near the Defiance-Paulding County line.
Commissioners sought advice and input Thursday from Justin Harrington of ODNR's District 2 office in Findlay as well as Austin Dickinson, Defiance County's state wildlife officer.
One possible amenity is establishing a parking area for hunters. This could serve to help prevent potential overcrowding at a location, noted Dickinson, as some hunters might be deterred if they see vehicles in a particular area.
Commissioner Ryan Mack noted that if commissioners proceed they may need some "pretty detailed" signs to explain the hunting provisions on county land.
Commissioners made no decisions Thursday and will discuss the matter further at a later time.
Dickinson and Harrington vowed to work with commissioners if they move forward on the idea and need assistance.
As for hunting generally in Defiance County, Huntington noted that hunting pressure increased during the past deer season while the harvest was good. He said the general trend during the "last few years" had been downward, but "this past year has been good."
He reported a "good" deer harvest last year.
Spring turkey hunting season began on April 24 in northwest Ohio and will continue until May 23. Dickinson said Thursday that numbers are down so far although he's "seen a lot of birds."
Also Thursday, commissioners met with Rob Giesige, CEO of the Four County ADAMhs Board. Giesige provided a general overview of his agency's functions for new Commissioner David Kern.
Giesige noted that the ADAMhs Board — which covers Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties — has a budget of $7-8 million.
It contracts for services with Recovery Services, the Center for Child and Family Advocacy, Maumee Valley Guidance Center and A Renewed Mind, each of which has a presence in the above four counties, according to Giesige.
He also explained that his agency has begun a pilot program with Miami of Ohio University concerning intervention services at Independence Education Center — the former Jewell High School building — on Independence Road near Defiance. The school is an alternative school for kids with behavioral issues.
