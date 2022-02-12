• Van Wert County

Open house:

Vantage Career Center will offer an open house, Feb. 28, 5–7:30 p.m. The event will highlight both high school and adult ed programs.

In the commons area, seven area restaurants will offer samples and a strip of six tickets can be purchased for $5 at the door. All proceeds support the Vantage school-wide student activity fund.

