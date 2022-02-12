• Van Wert County
Open house:
Vantage Career Center will offer an open house, Feb. 28, 5–7:30 p.m. The event will highlight both high school and adult ed programs.
In the commons area, seven area restaurants will offer samples and a strip of six tickets can be purchased for $5 at the door. All proceeds support the Vantage school-wide student activity fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.