Four County Career Center hosted a career night open house with the career and technical labs and classrooms open to the public, especially to sophomores and their parents. Instructors and counselors were available to answer questions and acquaint visitors with the career and technical programs and college credit options. Shown talking about the building trades/carpentry program at the center are, from left: Chase Gustwiller, Bridget Gustwiller and Jeremy Gustwiller, all of Defiance, with instructor Curtis Miller. The school offers 30 career and technical programs to high school juniors and seniors from 22 high schools in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties. For more information about applying for the 2020-21 school year, sophomores are encouraged to log-in to www.fourcounty.net or call the student services office at 419-267-3331, ext. 2701.
