• Paulding County
Open house:
Fresh Encounter Woods (the former Youth for Christ Wilderness Camp), 20700 County Road 48, Grover Hill, will host an open house Sunday from 2-5 p.m. The open house will feature a ceremony at 3 p.m. Hot dogs, chips and water will be provided, and several area musicians will perform.
Fresh Encounter Woods is an air-conditioned facility with a full kitchen, meeting rooms, trails, volleyball and an open field for sports or gatherings. The location is open to all church groups, birthday parties, reunions, school groups, business meetings etc... For more information call 419-596-4314.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.