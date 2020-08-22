• Paulding County

Open house:

Fresh Encounter Woods (the former Youth for Christ Wilderness Camp), 20700 County Road 48, Grover Hill, will host an open house Sunday from 2-5 p.m. The open house will feature a ceremony at 3 p.m. Hot dogs, chips and water will be provided, and several area musicians will perform.

Fresh Encounter Woods is an air-conditioned facility with a full kitchen, meeting rooms, trails, volleyball and an open field for sports or gatherings. The location is open to all church groups, birthday parties, reunions, school groups, business meetings etc... For more information call 419-596-4314.

