• Defiance County

Open house:

For 40 years, free legal aid has protected children, seniors, veterans and families when they face tough times.

Established to provide free legal assistance to low-income people in noncriminal cases, the nonprofits Legal Aid of Western Ohio Inc. and Advocates of Basic Legal Equality Inc. have served the community.

There will be an open house from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Sweetwater Chophouse, 211 Carpenter Road, Defiance.

Load comments