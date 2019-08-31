A program on “Medicaid and Medicare — Preparing for Open Enrollment” will be held at the Defiance Public Library from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Nellie M. Gary reading room. This series session will review information and resources available to those accessing Medicaid and Medicare coverage.
This session will allow family caregivers to better prepare for open enrollment which will begin in October. For more information, contact Tory at 419-782-1456.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.