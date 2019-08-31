A program on “Medicaid and Medicare — Preparing for Open Enrollment” will be held at the Defiance Public Library from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Nellie M. Gary reading room. This series session will review information and resources available to those accessing Medicaid and Medicare coverage.

This session will allow family caregivers to better prepare for open enrollment which will begin in October. For more information, contact Tory at 419-782-1456.

