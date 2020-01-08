The deadline this week for write-in candidates to qualify for the March primary produced only two names in area counties.

The only ones who submitted their names before the 4 p.m. Monday deadline passed were Diane Mayer and Elvira Pryor in Defiance County. They are seeking to be candidates in the March 17 primary for the Defiance County Democratic Party’s 2A and 1H central committee seats, respectively.

Voters will have to enter their names on ballots during primary voting.

The names must still be certified by the Defiance County Board of Elections at its Jan. 21 meeting.

