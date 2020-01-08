The deadline this week for write-in candidates to qualify for the March primary produced only two names in area counties.
The only ones who submitted their names before the 4 p.m. Monday deadline passed were Diane Mayer and Elvira Pryor in Defiance County. They are seeking to be candidates in the March 17 primary for the Defiance County Democratic Party’s 2A and 1H central committee seats, respectively.
Voters will have to enter their names on ballots during primary voting.
The names must still be certified by the Defiance County Board of Elections at its Jan. 21 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.