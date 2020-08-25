Only four names surfaced in six area counties as a filing deadline passed Monday for write-in candidates this November.
The 4 p.m. deadline was the last opportunity for a candidate to throw his or her name in the ring for the Nov. 3 election.
Defiance County’s Board of Elections handled two of the write-in candidate filings.
Because Defiance County is the most populous county in Ohio’s 82d House District, it was in Defiance where Elecia Wobler of rural Haviland — a Paulding County community — filed as a write-in candidate.
She will oppose Republican incumbent Craig Riedel of Defiance, who is approaching the end of his second, two-year term.
The winner in November will earn a two-year term beginning in January for the district which represents Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties in the Ohio House of Representatives, as well as the northwest corner of Auglaize County.
Wobler ran unsuccessfully last year for an expired term on the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education, finishing third among a field of four candidates.
The other Defiance County candidate who will run as a write-in this November is the county’s coroner, Dr. Rachel Rosenfeld. She had been appointed to the fill the position’s unexpired term in 2018, and has decided to run for a full four-year term that begins in January.
She will be unopposed in November.
Elsewhere, Williams County has two write-in candidates, but one of those has been known for many weeks.
Gary Mohre, a former sheriff’s deputy and acting sheriff earlier this year, is contesting appointed Sheriff Tom Kochert in November as a write-in.
Mohre took Steve Towns’ place as sheriff in March following Towns’ resignation, and this was to be only a temporary appointment until Williams County’s Republican Party primary for sheriff was decided in April.
Kochert subsequently took his place as sheriff in early June after winning the three-candidate primary, but Mohre had filed as a write-in candidate in May to oppose Kochert in November.
While write-ins must register their candidacies with their county’s board of elections, their names will not appear on the ballot. Rather, voters will access a point on their ballot where they can enter the candidate’s name.
Meanwhile, Janet Breneman of West Unity has filed as a write-in candidate for the 81st Ohio House District, which includes Henry, Putnam and Williams counties (the most populous in the district) as well as the southeast corner of Fulton County.
Breneman will face Republican incumbent Jim Hoops of Napoleon in November for a two-year term beginning in January.
This is Breneman's second go at the seat. She ran unsuccessfully in 2018 as a Democrat against Hoops, who won approximately 75% of the vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.