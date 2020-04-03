• Defiance County

Online training:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants have added or increased their takeout and delivery service; however, those practices require additional sanitation measures to help lessen the risk of COVID-19. ServSafe has developed free on-demand training to assist operators and food employees in appropriate hygiene and sanitation practices.

The Defiance County Health Department is urging food business owners and food employees to go to https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet for a 10-minute web-based training offered by ServSafe.

The course does not replace the required person in charge or manager’s training.

