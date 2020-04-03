• Defiance County
Online training:
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants have added or increased their takeout and delivery service; however, those practices require additional sanitation measures to help lessen the risk of COVID-19. ServSafe has developed free on-demand training to assist operators and food employees in appropriate hygiene and sanitation practices.
The Defiance County Health Department is urging food business owners and food employees to go to https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet for a 10-minute web-based training offered by ServSafe.
The course does not replace the required person in charge or manager’s training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.