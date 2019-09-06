crash photo

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper walks along the scene of a one-vehicle crash northwest of Defiance Thursday afternoon that caused non life-threatening injuries. The Ney-Washington Township and Delaware Township fire departments were called around 3 p.m. to Ohio 15, between Glenburg and Blosser roads, where a pickup truck went off the right side of the roadway and struck a driveway culvert. The pickup sustained heavy damage. At least one person sustained non life-threatening injuries. Further details about the crash, which was handled by the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, were unavailable Thursday.

Load comments