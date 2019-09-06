An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper walks along the scene of a one-vehicle crash northwest of Defiance Thursday afternoon that caused non life-threatening injuries. The Ney-Washington Township and Delaware Township fire departments were called around 3 p.m. to Ohio 15, between Glenburg and Blosser roads, where a pickup truck went off the right side of the roadway and struck a driveway culvert. The pickup sustained heavy damage. At least one person sustained non life-threatening injuries. Further details about the crash, which was handled by the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, were unavailable Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.