Ohio routes 15 and 18 were shut down for several hours Friday from Christy Road to the 15/18 split for a one-vehicle accident.
According to a report from Lt. Rustun Schack of the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:25 a.m., at the 15/18 split in Defiance County’s Noble Township, a 2014 International semi hauling steel coil, driven by Martin Mondry, 44, Twinsburg, failed to negotiate the curve as it traveled eastbound on Ohio 15.
The semi left the roadway and rolled over, coming to rest in a field. The load of steel rolled off the trailer and came to rest partially in the roadway.
Because diesel leaked onto the roadway, Defiance County EMA was called for Hazmat clean up. The road was shut down and reopened briefly to one lane of traffic after 1:30 p.m. It was shut down again after that and remained closed until later in the afternoon.
Defiance Fire Department responded to the scene with Engines 203 and 222 and Squad 211. Engine 203 assumed command and crew from Engine 222 applied absorbent to the diesel spill until EMA arrived.
Firefighters remained on the scene for mutual aid to the Hazmat team in placement of the absorbent pads to clean up the diesel spill.
A report from the Defiance Fire Department stated that Mondry was able to free himself from the accident wreckage and was seated on the side of the road when emergency responders arrived. EMTs assessed that Mondry had minor injuries but advised a visit to the hospital.
Mondry was transported by Squad 211 to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected injuries where he was treated and released.
Highway Patrol cited the driver for failure to maintain control of the vehicle. Mondry said that he was wearing a safety belt during the accident and the airbags deployed.
When the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 4:20 p.m., dispatch reported that the road had been reopened.
Assisting at the scene were the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance County EMA, Defiance and Noble Township fire departments and Noble Township EMS.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists always to wear safety belts and never to drive distracted or impaired.
