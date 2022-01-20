U.S. 24 MVA no injuries
Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo

At approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, the eastbound black Pontiac, pictured here facing west, spun out under the Domersville overpass on U.S. 24 and came to rest off the road. According to Trooper Tyler Rachel of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two occupants were treated for minor injuries and released. Jewell Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and South Richland provided mutual aid. Additionally, the Defiance County Sheriff’s office assisted the Ohio State Patrol with the accident.

